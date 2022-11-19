Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Cut to “Hold” at Jonestrading

Jonestrading cut shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on STSA. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lowered Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.40.

Shares of STSA opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $8.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.69.

In other news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 5,608,306 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $3,869,731.14. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,608,306 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,731.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 31.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STSA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 613.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 15,127 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

