Cibc World Market Inc. Buys 36,507 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 644.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,176 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,507 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 723.8% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.36.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $52.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $84.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

