Cibc World Market Inc. Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Cibc World Market Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,525 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 160.1% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 215.9% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on INFY. Wedbush reduced their target price on Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna downgraded Infosys from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Infosys from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.06.

Infosys Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $19.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.68. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $16.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 16.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

