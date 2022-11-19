California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,185 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $18,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 315,437 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,211,000 after acquiring an additional 71,450 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 20,109 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,753 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 161.7% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,326 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 11,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,404 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,703 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total transaction of $1,179,945.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,120,178.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $164,765.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,895. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total transaction of $1,179,945.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,311 shares in the company, valued at $54,120,178.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,211 shares of company stock valued at $7,780,391 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $147.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -490.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $117.64 and a fifty-two week high of $169.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.29.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.50.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

