Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 102,640 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $29,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DSGX. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 140.6% during the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 8,814.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 115.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.89.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

Shares of DSGX opened at $67.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 64.11 and a beta of 1.03. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.19 and a 1 year high of $91.22.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $123.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.72 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.