HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Bought by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,798 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,201,027 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,673,596,000 after purchasing an additional 573,468 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of HP by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,873,437 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,115,148,000 after purchasing an additional 980,653 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of HP by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,405,197 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $486,668,000 after purchasing an additional 59,904 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 41.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,016,972 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $254,716,000 after buying an additional 2,061,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of HP by 9.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,991,926 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $181,207,000 after buying an additional 426,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPQ stock opened at $29.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.95 and a 200-day moving average of $31.54. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.99.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HPQ. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.93.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

