Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Sold by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 21.3% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SONY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Sony Group Trading Down 0.5 %

About Sony Group

Shares of Sony Group stock opened at $80.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $133.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.30 and a 200 day moving average of $79.92.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

