Forsta AP Fonden Sells 600 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its stake in Republic Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 2.7% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its stake in Republic Services by 0.5% in the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 18,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on RSG. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $133.89 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $149.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.01. The company has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.23%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

