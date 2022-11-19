Forsta AP Fonden Grows Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden owned about 0.05% of Juniper Networks worth $4,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sadoff Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $31,646,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1,065.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 688,722 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,593,000 after purchasing an additional 629,643 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $21,790,000. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,529,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,682,991 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $99,700,000 after purchasing an additional 547,608 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $178,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 819,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,418,771.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $178,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 819,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,418,771.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Kriens sold 140,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $4,258,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,860,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,581,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,675. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Trading Up 3.5 %

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $31.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $38.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.69.

Juniper Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Articles

