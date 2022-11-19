Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,443,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,889,046 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $251,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,296,000 after buying an additional 10,028,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,159 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 2,037.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 861,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,228,000 after purchasing an additional 820,955 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,699,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,761,000 after purchasing an additional 614,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 728,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,807,000 after purchasing an additional 414,588 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Shares of BRX opened at $22.72 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $27.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

