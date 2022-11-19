JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,791,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 267,684 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.35% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $257,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,883,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,039,978,000 after buying an additional 2,452,878 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,950,000 after buying an additional 1,220,298 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,636,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,733,642,000 after buying an additional 272,990 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,766,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,648,000 after buying an additional 1,087,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,020,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,405,000 after acquiring an additional 774,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $44.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.93 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.48 and a 200-day moving average of $46.09. The firm has a market cap of $72.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.27.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,622,000 shares in the company, valued at $95,598,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,598,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,788,416 shares of company stock worth $117,322,892 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

