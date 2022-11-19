JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,476,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 103,725 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $263,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 150.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 142.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 7.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 3.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.40.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

Hubbell Trading Up 1.5 %

In related news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total transaction of $4,524,867.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,095,729.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $253.49 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $170.21 and a 1 year high of $257.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $231.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.35. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 40.86%.

Hubbell Profile

(Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.