Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,277,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 98,609 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.00% of Generac worth $269,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Generac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 411.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Generac by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of GNRC opened at $102.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.35. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.92 and a 1 year high of $463.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 26.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $595,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,950,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on GNRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Generac to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $305.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.50.

Generac Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

See Also

