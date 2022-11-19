JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,111,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431,391 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $292,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,457,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,157,000 after purchasing an additional 140,296 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 11,161,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,419,000 after buying an additional 651,722 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,572,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,466,000 after buying an additional 49,981 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,776,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,687,000 after buying an additional 88,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,998,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,032,000 after buying an additional 176,120 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LSXMK stock opened at $41.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.08. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $34.34 and a twelve month high of $53.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.11.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $29,310.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $81,594 in the last 90 days. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on LSXMK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

