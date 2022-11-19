Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,817,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,107,502 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.08% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $308,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRG. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 98,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 51,099 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 199,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 29,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. 95.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $21.94 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $23.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -151.72%.

KRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

In related news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 11,230 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $224,824.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,592 shares in the company, valued at $952,791.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

