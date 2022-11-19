JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,761,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,947 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 6.51% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $317,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,081,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,907,000 after acquiring an additional 139,653 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 22.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,776,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,889,000 after acquiring an additional 508,602 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.8% in the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,305,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,365,000 after purchasing an additional 60,383 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 86.0% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,122,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,973,000 after purchasing an additional 519,252 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,069,000 after purchasing an additional 35,889 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on BFAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.29.

BFAM stock opened at $72.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.57 and a beta of 1.11. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.19 and a 52 week high of $140.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

