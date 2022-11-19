JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,743,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998,332 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $275,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $42.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.04. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $52.18.

