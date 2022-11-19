JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $277.24 Million Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,629,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,554 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.58% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $277,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 592.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:FBHS opened at $64.41 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.95 and a 1 year high of $109.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.32.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 19.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FBHS shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortune Brands Home & Security

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.