JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $317.30 Million Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,511,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 478,235 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.65% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $317,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth $30,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 60.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 89.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.7% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 9,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.39, for a total transaction of $880,113.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,044,612.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $257,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 9,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.39, for a total value of $880,113.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,044,612.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,894 in the last ninety days. 2.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $107.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.67. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $112.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.57.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.33% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BAH shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.70.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.