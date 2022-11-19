iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,942,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 538,253 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 4.81% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $310,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGD. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,820,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,279,000 after buying an additional 200,793 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 484,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,395,000 after buying an additional 59,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $437,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $65.39 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.74 and a 1 year high of $80.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.12.

