CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,553,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,353,104 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $312,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1,223.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CNP. Guggenheim dropped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.08.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $29.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.85. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman acquired 8,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $227,181.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Articles

