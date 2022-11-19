JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $321.52 Million Stock Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,647,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,087,897 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $321,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. 54.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RPRX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.14.

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $42.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.82. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $2,192,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,235,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $2,192,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,235,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 1978 Sicaf Sif S.A. – Gg St Gg sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $87,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,924,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,663,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,746,486 shares of company stock valued at $73,284,186 in the last quarter. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royalty Pharma Profile

(Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

