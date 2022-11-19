JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 5,508,657 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,394,107 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,508,657 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.75% of Regions Financial worth $307,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 15,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 127,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 118,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 28,610 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 221,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 13,560 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

Regions Financial stock opened at $22.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.50 and a 200 day moving average of $20.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RF. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Regions Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.