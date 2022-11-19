JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 45,211 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,074,833 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 45,211 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $336,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,368,727 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,241,927,000 after acquiring an additional 70,640 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,177,872 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $909,458,000 after buying an additional 10,373 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,055,306 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $643,557,000 after buying an additional 489,118 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,620,188 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $676,575,000 after buying an additional 157,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,089,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $455,046,000 after buying an additional 212,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $400.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $391.22.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $307.40 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $244.21 and a one year high of $430.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $277.49 and its 200 day moving average is $305.91. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by ($0.01). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $843.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

