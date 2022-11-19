Fiera Capital Corp Sells 14,400 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Amcor were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Amcor by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 1.1% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 27.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Amcor by 1.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 85,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 6.8% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 177,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $2,198,865.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,700,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,097,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 1,429,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $17,374,001.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 209,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,540,747.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 177,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $2,198,865.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,700,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,097,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,905,114 shares of company stock worth $35,840,080. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average of $12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.79.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Amcor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Macquarie downgraded Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.15.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

