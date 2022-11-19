JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,459,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,326 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 13.90% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $339,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OIH. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

OIH opened at $308.41 on Friday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 12 month low of $171.30 and a 12 month high of $322.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $262.93 and a 200 day moving average of $253.07.

