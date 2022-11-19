Fiera Capital Corp Takes $418,000 Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,173 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 879,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,493,000 after acquiring an additional 23,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,531,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on RBC Bearings from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on RBC Bearings from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

RBC Bearings Price Performance

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Richard R. Crowell sold 1,600 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $373,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,070 shares in the company, valued at $7,014,428.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other RBC Bearings news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 500 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $128,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,287. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard R. Crowell sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $373,232.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,014,428.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RBC Bearings stock opened at $243.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $230.83 and its 200 day moving average is $214.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.40. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $152.90 and a one year high of $264.94.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

