JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 1,823,555 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,135,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,823,555 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.76% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $361,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,685,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,887,954,000 after acquiring an additional 184,219 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,937,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,142,411,000 after buying an additional 421,635 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,864,000 after buying an additional 1,016,542 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4,120.9% during the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,922,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,421,000 after buying an additional 6,758,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 25.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,049,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,346,000 after buying an additional 1,220,440 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ELS opened at $65.23 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $88.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.16 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 109.33%.

Several analysts have commented on ELS shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

