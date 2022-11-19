Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 34,588 Shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,588 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.36% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIK. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 19,076 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the period. 9.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Stock Performance

CIK opened at $2.66 on Friday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $3.50.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.15%.

(Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

See Also

