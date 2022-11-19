Fiera Capital Corp Has $739,000 Stock Position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,983 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISD. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 126,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 142.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 37,202 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth $619,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 248,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:ISD opened at $12.26 on Friday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $16.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.56.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.28%.

In related news, Director Barry H. Evans sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $178,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,024.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Barry H. Evans sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $178,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,024.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barry H. Evans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,417.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

