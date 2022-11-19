Fiera Capital Corp Trims Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 50.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 152.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at $53,000. 43.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $9.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average of $10.91. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $16.14.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.05 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 128.56% and a positive return on equity of 23.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 15.4%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AGNC Investment to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays upgraded AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

