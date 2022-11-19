Fiera Capital Corp Invests $474,000 in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period.

VTEB stock opened at $49.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.36 and its 200 day moving average is $49.52. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $55.07.

