Fiera Capital Corp Sells 447 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 276.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,534,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798,503 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,849,348,000 after purchasing an additional 115,422 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,197,000 after purchasing an additional 206,636 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,764,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $523,474,000 after purchasing an additional 38,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,299,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $385,376,000 after purchasing an additional 50,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on EPAM Systems from $480.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $419.00 to $414.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.50.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $341.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.70, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.59 and a 52-week high of $719.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $353.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.52.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total value of $5,877,719.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,338,040.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

