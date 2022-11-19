Fiera Capital Corp Makes New $488,000 Investment in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPWR. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 102.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 384.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 92 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $377.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $365.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $415.19. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.69 and a one year high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $1,303,684.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,002,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,699,950.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $1,303,684.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,002,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,699,950.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.33, for a total value of $466,834.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,353,299.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,796 shares of company stock worth $16,370,121. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.70.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

