Fiera Capital Corp Grows Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 135.5% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 111.5% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas cut Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($50.53) to GBX 4,500 ($52.88) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($38.78) to GBX 3,350 ($39.37) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($51.70) to GBX 4,550 ($53.47) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,198.75.

NYSE DEO opened at $177.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $160.09 and a 52 week high of $223.14.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

