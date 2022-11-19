Fiera Capital Corp Sells 164 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBB Research Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEF stock opened at $96.13 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $116.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.02.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.203 per share. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.