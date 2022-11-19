Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 12,599 Shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,599 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.56% of John Hancock Income Securities Trust worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JHS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the first quarter valued at $292,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 494.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 142,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 6.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 340,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 19,916 shares during the last quarter. 29.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JHS opened at $10.99 on Friday. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $17.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.1216 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

