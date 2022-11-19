Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 386 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 975,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021,715 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 9,437,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,887,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,545 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,513,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $896,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,316 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,567,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $104,017,000 after purchasing an additional 645,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,488,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $496,890,000 after purchasing an additional 519,701 shares in the last quarter.

VOYA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Voya Financial from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Voya Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.42.

NYSE VOYA opened at $63.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.80. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $56.20 and a one year high of $74.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.36%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,878 shares in the company, valued at $671,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,878 shares in the company, valued at $671,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael S. Smith sold 8,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total value of $524,628.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 196,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,373,733.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,045 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

