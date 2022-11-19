Susquehanna Increases NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $185.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Susquehanna from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.06% from the company’s current price.

NVDA has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.21.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.7 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $154.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.74. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $383.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.57, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.13). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in NVIDIA by 6.5% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 49,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in NVIDIA by 5.3% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 57,802 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $15,772,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 34.4% in the second quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.4% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 29,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 6.2% in the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.