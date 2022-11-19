Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853,922 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,622,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519,353 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 4,455.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 3,334,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261,145 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,502,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,806,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on KDP. StockNews.com downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

KDP opened at $37.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.76. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $41.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

In related news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $10,634,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 4,253,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,470,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $10,634,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 4,253,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,470,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.97 per share, for a total transaction of $506,064.42. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 142,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,563,980.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 38,944 shares of company stock worth $1,524,267 and have sold 822,300 shares worth $31,306,009. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

