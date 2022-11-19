Target (NYSE:TGT) Given New $180.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at KeyCorp from $200.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.51% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Target’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Target to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.07.

TGT opened at $162.88 on Thursday. Target has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $254.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.58). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Target will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 273.5% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

