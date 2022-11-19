Target (NYSE:TGT) Given New $180.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at KeyCorp from $200.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.51% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Target’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.63 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Target to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.07.
Target Trading Up 0.5 %
TGT opened at $162.88 on Thursday. Target has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $254.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02.
Insider Buying and Selling at Target
In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 273.5% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Target Company Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
Further Reading
