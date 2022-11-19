The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Target Price to $197.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $197.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $199.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.07.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

NYSE AAP opened at $147.50 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $145.59 and a 1 year high of $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.74. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,291,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,936,000 after purchasing an additional 277,906 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,801,000 after purchasing an additional 114,789 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,636,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,297,000 after purchasing an additional 482,858 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,676,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,943,000 after purchasing an additional 232,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,642,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,954,000 after purchasing an additional 19,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

