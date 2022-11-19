Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,299 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,864 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $4,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Plug Power by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 265,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 39,047 shares during the last quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Plug Power by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 13,226 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Plug Power by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 93,778 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 31,803 shares during the period. 51.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLUG shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Plug Power from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Plug Power from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Plug Power from $63.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.09.

Plug Power Trading Down 2.8 %

Plug Power Company Profile

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $15.84 on Friday. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.22.

(Get Rating)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.