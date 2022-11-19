Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 3,258 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $5,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter worth approximately $3,380,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 66.7% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 30.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,367 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.42.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 1.9 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

CRL stock opened at $242.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.36 and a 1-year high of $396.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.28.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $115,536.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.59, for a total value of $212,544.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,422.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,668 shares of company stock valued at $897,603. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.