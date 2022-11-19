Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 327,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.31% of Wayfair worth $14,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2,934.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W opened at $33.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.96. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $298.00.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $78,597.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,746 shares in the company, valued at $7,489,156.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Wayfair news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $49,099.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,855.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $78,597.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,489,156.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,126 over the last three months. 26.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Wayfair to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.48.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

