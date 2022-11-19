SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 168.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,354,000 after buying an additional 146,700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Whirlpool by 21.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,358,000 after buying an additional 134,251 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Whirlpool by 16.3% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 787,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,004,000 after buying an additional 110,476 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at about $17,376,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Whirlpool by 624.4% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 79,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after buying an additional 68,623 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on WHR. Bank of America lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $147.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.62. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $124.43 and a one year high of $245.44.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.76 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 27.65%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 19.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 112.72%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

