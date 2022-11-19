Swiss National Bank Cuts Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $13,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 455.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 827,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,208,000 after buying an additional 15,581 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 28,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 12,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. 7.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Southern Copper to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Southern Copper from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.80.

Southern Copper Stock Down 1.0 %

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Shares of SCCO opened at $58.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.30 and a 200 day moving average of $51.62. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $42.42 and a 52-week high of $79.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.06%.

About Southern Copper

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

