KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,895 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $7,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 16,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 62,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 6.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 13.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 17,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on KeyCorp to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on KeyCorp to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.64.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,205.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KEY stock opened at $18.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.29. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $27.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.03.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.78%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

