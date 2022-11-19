Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Stock Position Lowered by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $6,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TAP. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 304.9% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 529.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Molson Coors Beverage to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.70.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $53.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $42.60 and a one year high of $60.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

