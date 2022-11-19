Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,903 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $6,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 254.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.77.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend

NYSE:CCEP opened at $50.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.07. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $59.86.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

